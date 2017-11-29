Theater Club to Show Winter Play Elephant’s Graveyard

Jennifer Flores

Staff Writer

The Theater Club will be showing their annual winter play this week starting Thursday, November 30th and running through December 2nd. This year’s play will be Elephant’s Graveyard. This play revolves around a small town in Tennessee that is unexpectedly visited by a circus. The town is very excited to have the main attraction of the circus, an elephant named Mary.

“Things don’t seem to work out the way they should, and some twists and turns seem to work out here and there. It all leads to one big disaster, which I will not say, you’ll just have to come and see the play,” said Jessica Buettner, who will be playing a clown in the circus.

The play has been in production since the beginning of the school year. It was chosen by the executive board of the Theater Club in the beginning of the year. This is a smaller cast with around ten different people in the play. The cast will be divided between the circus and the townspeople.

Elephant’s Graveyard is a play that has won the 2008 Keene Prize for Literature award written by George Brant. This play is based on a true story of an event that took place on September 13th, 1916 in Erwin, Tennessee. This play has gotten remarkable praise and now the Benedictine Theater Club gets to perform their version of it.

The cast is excited to demonstrate their efforts to the audience. The opening night will be this Thursday November 30th at 7:30 p.m. in the Goodwin Auditorium.