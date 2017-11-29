Zaakirah Mujid

Staff Writer

This week Benedictine students teamed up with the Liberation Library to make holiday cards for the incarcerated youth. Students came together on Monday and Tuesday in Scholl 235 to decorate cards that are holiday themed. Cards and markers were provided, as well as snacks for those who joined in on the fun.

The Liberation Library is a volunteer-based group in Chicago. They provide books to young people in Illinois prisons and juvenile detention centers, according to their website. The overall goal of the group is to encourage imagination and recognition that knowledge is power.

As part of a project from the Liberation Library, students joined together and wrote down inspiring quotes, funny jokes and drew pictures on cards. They signed their names and well wishes. The letters will be sent out at a later date.

“This gives us a chance to put smiles on their faces,” said Senior Stacey Thakor.

Thakor had the opportunity of seeing many of the incarcerated youth when she saw them give a performance at the Juvenile Detention Center in Warrenville a little while back.

Holiday card making allows people to bring joy into the lives of the incarcerated youth who will not be home for the holidays. Anyone can get involved with the group’s volunteer efforts.