Eagles Soar over Marian in Home Opener

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Men’s Basketball team won its home opener against Marian University by a score of 82-77 this past weekend. The win was the Eagles first win of the season after dropping their first three games, all on the road. The win also moved the Eagles to 1-0 in the Northern Athletics Conference play.

The Eagles were led by Senior Guard Brayden Olson who scored 37 points on the day to go along with five assists. Sophomore Forward Kenny Bogus notched 18 points, while Senior Forward Zach Gorney scored 11.

Olson’s 37 points marked the second straight game where he finished with over 30 points. Olson received NACC Player of the Week honors for his efforts.

“It’s good to get a W after tough start to our non-conference schedule,” said Olson, “Our main goal is to win the conference, so this game was very important.”

The Eagles will resume play on Thursday, November 30th when they travel to Concordia-Chicago University in yet another NACC matchup. The Eagles have won the last four meetings between the two teams.