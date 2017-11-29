2018 Grammy Award Nominees: Many Artists Snubbed During the Biggest Night in the Music Industry

Jacqueline Gorr

Scene Editor

On Tuesday, this year’s Grammy Award nominees were released and among them were Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars. Jay–Z leads the nominations this year with nominations for album of the year, record of the year and song of the year among others.

There are always surprises when it comes to the Grammy nominations, especially when certain artists aren’t nominated for awards fans feel that they should be. Lady Gaga released her fifth studio album, Joanne which she released this year. This new album was a new sound for the singer, but wasn’t enough for the Grammy awards. She did get nominations for best pop solo performance for her single, “Million Reasons.”

The last two albums done by Ed Sheeran were in the top three categories, but his latest album Divide didn’t make it into the top three categories. He is nominated for best pop solo vocal album and best pop solo performance.

Many members from the band One Direction started their solo careers such as Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne. They all released singles throughout the year and solo albums, but none were nominated for Grammys this year.

Taylor Swift released her sixth album Reputation and many expected it to be in the running for the top three awards. She released two singles before the cutoff date, “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready for it?” They ended up not being in the running for any nominations. She is nominated for best song written for visual media for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”.

Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and The Weeknd all came out with big albums this year and some of them debuted at number one on the charts. They either received only one nomination or didn’t get nominated at all.