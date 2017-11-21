‘Justice League’ Disappoints at the Box Office

Ryden Scarnato

Staff Writer

Arguably one of the most anticipated movies of 2017 was DC Comic’s Justice League, which unites DC heroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg. However, the film only managed to make $94 million over its opening weekend domestically.

Justice League is the lowest debut among the other DC universe films with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice having earned $166 million during its opening weekend. Justice League was a film expected to rival Marvel’s The Avengers, which had a record-breaking debut with $207 million back in 2012.

Justice League is rumored to have had a production budget around $250-300 million. Justice League fared better overseas with an opening of $185.5 million. Justice League followed one of the summer’s biggest successes in Wonder Woman, which made $103 million in its opening weekend and a total $821 worldwide at the end of its run. Wonder Woman also received critical acclaim while Justice League and the other DC films have struggled in that aspect.

Justice League faced some issues behind the scenes as director Zack Snyder left the project due to a family tragedy. Marvel’s The Avengers writer and director Joss Whedon came in to finish the post production process and handle reshoots.

The future of DC films universe is uncertain despite having as many as 14 films in some phase of development. One of those films is a solo Batman film but it is unclear whether actor Ben Affleck will return to the role.

The next DC films scheduled for release are Aquaman, which comes out in December of next year and Shazam! due out in April of 2019. A Wonder Woman sequel is also dated for November 2019.