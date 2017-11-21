Benedictine football defeats Aurora – Fight breaks out after game

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Football team capped off their season with a 20-14 win over their rival Aurora University November 11. The win improved the Eagle’s season record to 7-3, which was one win more than the previous season’s record of 6-4.

After the game, an incident occurred involving both Benedictine and Aurora players, when a fight broke out between the two teams.

Footage of the fight was initially able to be seen on the Benedictine’s athletics website in the on-demand replay section, but the footage has since been removed.

It is unclear at this time on what the disciplinary action will be, if any, for any of the players that were involved.

The Candor reached out to Benedictine’s Athletic Director Mark McHorney regarding the incident but he chose not to comment on the matter. The Candor also reached out to various members of the football team and coaches, none responded or agreed to comment.