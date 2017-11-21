2017 AMAs Recap

Emily Nitti

Staff Writer

The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles was filled with stars Sunday evening, in preparation for one of music’s biggest nights, the 45th annual American Music Awards (AMAs). Pink and Kelly Clarkson led the show with a moving rendition of R.E.M’s “Everybody Hurts”.

Imagine Dragons won the first award of the night, for favorite Duo or Group in the Pop/Rock Category.

It was clear that the night belonged to Bruno Mars, who ended up winning seven trophies. He won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Album (24K Magic), Favorite Soul/R&B Album (24K Magic), Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist, Video of the Year (That’s What I Like), and Favorite Song – Soul/R&B (That’s What I Like).

Besides Bruno Mars, there were also some other big winners of the night.

Niall Horan won for New Artist of the Year beating out James Arthur, Julia Michaels, Post Malone, and Rae Sremmurd.

Nominees for Collaboration of the Year: The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey “Closer”, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber “Desposito”, DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance he Rapper & Lil Wayne “I’m The One”, Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar “Don’t’ Wanna Know” and The Weekend feat. Daft Punk “Starboy”. The winner was Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”.

The winners for the Tour of the Year Award went to the band U2.

Nominees for Favorite Female Artist in the Pop/Rock category were Alessia Cara, Lady Gaga and Rihanna. The winner of this category was Lady Gaga.

Nominees for Favorite Male Artist in the Country category were Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban. The winner was Keith Urban, who had also won Favorite Album for his new album Ripcord, and won Favorite Song for his song “Blue Ain’t Your Color”.

The winner for Favorite Female Artist in the Country category was Carrie Underwood. The winner for Favorite Duo or Group in this category was Little Big Town.

Nominees for Favorite Artist in Rap/Hip-Hop were Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Migos. The winner was Drake. Kendrick Lamar won Favorite Album of the Year in this category for his newest album, Damn.

Nominees for Favorite Female Artist in Soul/R&B were Beyoncé, Kehlani and Rihanna. The winner was Beyoncé.