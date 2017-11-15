‘Sharing stories that Matter’ event on Veterans Day

Zaakirah Mujid

Staff Writer

Every year, 200,000 veterans transition from military service into civilian life according to theheroesjourney.org. In support of these veterans, The Heroes Journey works with those who struggle with getting help, often those suffering from suicidal thoughts and PTSD.

Benedictine University worked with The Heroes Journey to bring veterans and their families together in Goodwin Auditorium on Saturday, November 11th to share their stories and find their voice. The veterans who spoke went through a workshop beforehand in order to identify trauma and loss, before coming out to tell their story.

Veteran Chris V.’s truck went flying 15 feet after driving over a pressure switch. He was “buried alive”, suffering from brain injury, intense aggression and severe depression. Several told similar stories of pain, but used the opportunity to heal. Lieutenant Colonel Scott Mann said, “It wasn’t until I told my story after coming back to a world I left behind so many times …that it absolutely saved my life.”

The event concluded with the opportunity to meet the veterans in person. The Heroes Journey’s services include storytelling workshops, books on transition, and virtual learning. Anyone can visit their website Theheroesjourney.org to learn more about their mission.