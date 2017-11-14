New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy and Live-Action TV Series in the Works

Ryden Scarnato

Staff Writer

During the company’s quarterly earnings call last Thursday, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger announced a new Star Wars trilogy which will be developed by filmmaker Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Johnson is set to also write and direct at least the first of this new trilogy with his producing partner Ram Bergman.

In a press release from StarWars.com, the new trilogy is described as, “separate from the episodic Skywalker saga, Johnson will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Johnson’s new Star Wars trilogy has no release date yet but his latest film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, hits theaters December 15th. There are also two more Star Wars films slated with Solo: A Star Wars Story arriving in May 2018 and Star Wars: Episode IX set for December 2019.

Iger also announced a live-action Star Wars TV series is on the way as well with the launch of Disney’s new streaming service. This will mark the debut of Star Wars live-action, something that has been in development since the early 2000’s from George Lucas. Variety reports, the new streaming service is set to cost less than Netflix’s $10.99 a month due to the amount of content.

Disney is also developing television programs for other well-known properties including, High School Musical, Monsters Inc, and an original series from Marvel. The streaming service is expected to debut sometime in 2017.