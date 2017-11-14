Bears Fall To Packers

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

The Chicago Bears lost their second straight game this past weekend when they lost to the Green Bay Packers by a score of 23-16.

Despite the loss, Bears rookie Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had a strong showing throwing for 297 yards. Trubisky completed 21 passes on 35 attempts, and totaled a touchdown and no interceptions.

While the Bears passing game was strong, they struggled with the running game. Running Back Jordan Howard totaled only 54 yards on the ground and was unable to find the end zone. All other Bears players combined for only one yard rushing combined on the day.

Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski led the defense with 9 tackles and a sack.

Following the game, many fans and reporters were calling for Bears Head Coach John Fox to lose job. Reporters took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Bears Chicago Tribune beat writer Steve Rosenbloom tweeted after the game saying, “Only the #Bears could come off an open date and still lose both lines of scrimmage. As if anyone needed another reason to fire coach John Farce.”