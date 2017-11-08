Two-Time Cy Young Winner Roy Halladay Killed in Plane Crash

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay was killed Tuesday afternoon after a plane he was flying crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. The death of the former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher adds another name to the recent tragedies that have impacted the professional baseball league.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference that Halladay’s ICON A5, a small single-engine aircraft, went down around noon Tuesday off the coast of Florida.

News of the crash sent shockwaves through the baseball world with many of the game’s top players and former teammates paying their respects to Halladay.

Former teammate Cole Hamels took to Twitter and tweeted, “When people ask me if I could re-live any moment in baseball-1 that I always say would be to watch Doc pitch again! Today my heart goes out to Brandy and the boys. He was a great husband, father, friend and teammate. Such a special man! You will be forever missed!”

Halladay finished his 16 year career in 2013 and totaled 203 wins during his time in the MLB. Many remember Halladay most for his first career postseason start in 2010 where he threw the second no-hitter in postseason play in the history of baseball. Pair that with the perfect game he threw earlier in his career and Halladay has a chance to be enshrined in Cooperstown in the Baseball Hall of Fame someday. Halladay is eligible for enshrinement in 2019.