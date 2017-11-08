Kevin Spacey Sexual Harassment Allegations Suspends ‘House of Cards’ Production

Ryden Scarnato

Staff Writer

Actor Anthony Rapp has revealed in an interview with Buzzfeed, that he was sexually harassed by two-time Academy Award winning actor Kevin Spacey. Rapp revealed in the interview that the advance occurred back in 1986 at a party the two attended. Rapp was 14 years old while Spacey was 26 both performing on Broadway together at the time.

Spacey responded to the allegations writing, “I honestly do not remember the encounter. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

Spacey also came out as gay in the same statement saying, “As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I chose now to live as a gay man.”

Many were outraged by Spacey’s statement, using it as a coming out message to deflect the allegations. GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis criticized Spacey’s statement tweeting, “Coming out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault,” she continued saying, “This isn’t a coming out story about Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp & those who speak out about unwanted sexual advances.”

Spacey is most recently known for his role on the Netflix original series, House of Cards, garnering him with accolades such as a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. Netflix has now suspended production on the show’s sixth season.

Netflix and House of Cards producer, Media Rights Capital released a joint statement condemning Spacey, saying they are “deeply troubled.” Deadling has reported that production has been suspended until further notice. Netflix also revealed that show will be ending with its sixth season. There have been reports of potential spinoffs, but nothing has been confirmed.