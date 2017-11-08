Football Defeats Wisconsin Lutheran 44-7

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

The Benedictine University Football Team improved its record to 6-3 on the season and 4-1 in the NACC conference this past Saturday when they defeated Wisconsin Lutheran College 44-7 at the Lisle Sports Complex.

The Eagles scored 37 unanswered points through the first three quarters of play, before Wisconsin Lutheran finally found the endzone in the 4th quarter.

Eagles Quarterback Senior Ryan Sample continued his great season with 360 yards through the air and 4 touchdown passes. Sample also was able to run for 123 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Sample’s top passing target on the day was Junior Wide Receiver Matt Fleming who had 136 yards receiving on the day and a touchdown reception. Senior Dean Pauley led all Eagles receivers with two touchdown receptions on the day.

Senior Linebacker Victor Johnson led the Eagles defense with eight tackles. The defense surrendered only 26 yards and one touchdown on the Eagles way to the lopsided victory.

The Eagles will take on Aurora University for Senior Day in the final regular season game of the season at the Benedictine Sports Complex this Saturday at 1 P.M.