Brophy to Give State of University Presentations

Zaakirah Mujid

Staff Writer

University President Michael Brophy will be giving the State of the University presentations on campus on November 16.

“[The presentation] will provide faculty and staff an overview of the University in 2017, including opportunities, achievements, and challenges,” said Brophy.

The format of the event will be the presentation followed by a discussion. The annual presentation is given at all campuses with the Springfield campus being addressed on November 21 and the Mesa campus being addressed on November 29 according to an email from the president. It is a chance for faculty and staff to hear directly from the president on important topics and issues regarding the school.

“I am looking forward to him talking about new changes for the university,” said Sophomore Akansha Bhatt, “Our ranking, new programs and challenges even such as Kindlon Hall still not having tables to study.”

Faculty and staff can send topics to Brophy that they would like discussed. According to an email by President Brophy, he has received many emails, but encourages more to come in.

The presentations will take place in Goodwin Hall 321 from 9:30-11 A.M., 1-2:30 P.M. and 3-4:30 P.M.

Note: This version corrects information on who can attend the talk. The Candor regrets the error.