Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2017

Emily Nitti

Staff Writer

This past weekend, celebrities across Hollywood got into the Halloween spirit and this year’s costumes were bigger than they have ever been before. Usually there are big trends that seem to follow, whether it be superheroes or vampires. This year it seems that the majority wanted to be Pennywise from the remake of the film It. Celebrities follow the same trends as we do relying on pop culture, movies and TV shows that are popular during the fall season or viral internet trends.

With a special thanks to social media sites like Snapchat and Instagram we were able to see our favorite celebrities get-ready and transform into their final looks.

Here are some of Allure.com’s top celebrity Halloween costumes of 2017.

My top ten celebrity Halloween costumes are listed below:

#1 Kim Kardashian and Jonathon Cheban as Sonny and Cher

#2: Lauren Conrad transformed into Cruella de Vil

#3: Niecy Nash was a fierce leopard

#4: Rowan Blanchard was poise as Marie Antoinette

#5: Jenna Dewan Tatum went to her child’s preschool carnival as a “nature fairy”

#6 Nick Jonas as the Hamburglar

#7 Vanessa Hudgens looked mysterious attending a masquerade party

#8 Adele looked gorgeous as always

#9 Karlie Kloss did her best Marilyn Monroe

#10 Channing Tatum took the Unicorn trend to a new level