Blackhawks Early Season Struggles Continue

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

After getting off to a hot start to the season, the Chicago Blackhawks have suffered a rough patch which has now seen the team lose three straight games. Top prospect Alex DeBrincat is likely being given one last chance to succeed at the NHL level as coach Joe Quenville has once again shaken up the lines.

DeBrincat will now be playing on the top line alongside captain Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik. It is also important to note, that for the first time in over two years, Patrick Kane’s second line will not be centered by Artem Anisomov. He has been replaced by Nick Schmaltz who has had a hot start to the season.

According to Blackhawks Beat Reporter Mark Lazarus, “Q was unhappy with the intensity of practice, hence the laps and F-bombs. Said it reached ‘tough to watch’ levels.” This all comes after the Hawks got off to a hot start to the season which saw them defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 11-1.

The one bright spot for the team early in this season has been Brandon Saad. Saad returned to the team this offseason after the traded Artemi Panarin. Saad was a member of both the 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup Champion teams.

The Blackhawks will look to turn around their season after an initial struggle. It is the hope of all Chicago fans that they can do it quickly.