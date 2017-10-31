Benedictine University to Host Conservative Analyst Charlie Sykes

Logan Hanson

Editor-In-Chief

The Center for Civic Leadership (CCL) will be hosting political commentator and radio host Charlie Sykes in the Goodwin Hall Auditorium on Tuesday November 14th. The event includes Sykes giving a presentation entitled, Identities and Belonging in the Trump Era: One Conservative’s View. During the presentation, the Conservative analyst will reflect on his own values and identity as well as his concerns about President Donald Trump according to the Benedictine website.

Sykes has been a prominent figure in the political arena with over 20 years of experience in political commentary with his top-rated conservative talk show in Wisconsin and is currently a contributor for MSNBC/NBC News. Sykes is also the author of eight books including his newest book, How the Right Lost Its Mind in which, “Sykes presents an impassioned, regretful, and deeply thoughtful account of how the American conservative movement came to lose its values,” according to Macmillan Publishers.

The Benedictine website describes the CCL as a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the political culture in Illinois by encouraging civil and open dialogue across political borders.

The event starts at 6:30 on the night of November 14th and is open and free to the public.