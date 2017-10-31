Benedictine University Begins Founder’s Woods Roofing Repairs

Jennifer Flores

Staff Writer

Benedictine University is currently working on a new construction process in the Founder’s Woods apartment complexes that first started a couple of weeks ago. The process will be the repairing of the a few apartment building’s roofs after damage earlier in the year.

“We are currently repairing roofs on a few of our buildings, (including Anderson, Thomas, & Valentine at Founders Woods apartments), due to storm damage last month,” said Operations Coordinator of Facilities Management Janie Lamb .

The construction has also caused some of the apartment residents discomfort as it has altered aspects in their lives on campus.

“The construction is very inconvenient especially living on the third floor,” said Thomas Hall Resident Brittany Clark, “It has increased my stress levels from lack of sleep. With my busy schedule I rely heavily on mid-day naps and with the construction it is impossible to do so.”

Another issue includes the lack of parking the Founder’s residents have had, limiting a small lot even more so for the students. During the construction on Anderson Hall, campus police limited the parking to accommodate the construction.

“There will be NO PARKING In the Founders Woods parking lot directly west and south of Anderson Hall. These restrictions are in place to prevent damage to vehicles parked in the area during the roof repairs due to the forecast of high winds and possible blowing debris. This restriction will remain in effect UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE,” said Chief of University Police Derek Ferguson in a mass email to campus on October 25th.

The construction is still in progress as work on the Thomas and Valentine apartment buildings began earlier this week.