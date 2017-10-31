Benedictine Men’s Basketball Season Preview

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Basketball season is set to begin in just a few short weeks. The Eagles will enter the 2017-2018 season with as the 23rd ranked Division III team in the nation. The Eagles will look to follow-up on last season’s campaign which saw the team finish the season 23-5.

The team will open the season on the road where they will take on University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Then the team will travel to St. Norbert College and North Central College to finish out a three game road trip to start the season.

The Eagles first home game will be played on November 25th when they will take on Marian University to open up NACC play. The Eagles are the defending NACC Conference Champions and have won the last two NACC Conference titles.

Of the Eagles returning players both Brayden Olson and Zach Gorney played key roles on the last two NACC champion teams. The new look Eagles will once again be coached by 2015-2016 d3hoops.com Coach of the Year Keith Bunkenburg. Bunkenburg currently holds a 364-221 record during his time coaching at Benedictine.