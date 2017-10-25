Jennifer Lopez is Changing the Way People View Trick-or-Treating

Emily Nitti

Staff Writer

With Halloween quickly approaching, Jennifer Lopez wants to show that trick-or-treating is not just about receiving, but about giving as well. Lopez has decided to team up with UNICEF and their project “Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF” which allows children to collect donations throughout the month of October. Children can collect through October and even on Halloween night, and instead of asking for just candy, they can also ask for donations from people in their neighborhood.

UNICEF’s collaboration with Lopez will allow all the donations to go to her home island, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is still recovering from Hurricane Maria, as the island is still without water or power.

“While conditions in Puerto Rico remain challenging, UNICEF U.S.A is there, working to support children and families as they rebuild,” Michelle Centeno, Senior Officer of Humanitarian Emergencies and Executive Communications for UNICEF U.S.A told People.com, “The scale of need demands that we all play a role in this ongoing effort, and work closely with partners to put children first.”

Lopez appeared in a video for UNICEF where she asks children across the nation to help make a difference for other’s lives. She shows the orange UNICEF donation box and says, “When you trick-or-treat for UNICEF U.S.A, you get to be a hero no matter what your costume is. You get to help save other kids around the world.” The video was posted to UNICEF U.S.A’s YouTube channel on October 20.

Benedictine University’s UNICEF chapter is also participating in the Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF. The organization is holding a Halloween Karaoke Night on Friday October 27 from 6-9 P.M. in the Krasa presentation room.