ESPN Cancels Barstool Sports Show After Premiere Episode

Ryden Scarnato

Staff Writer

ESPN has canceled their newest show, Barstool Van Talk, after airing only one episode last week. The show involved a partnership between “The worldwide leader in sports” ESPN and the satirical blog, Barstool Sports.

The cancellation was due in part to ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown Host Sam Ponder criticizing the company for offending her back in 2014 in a series of screenshots on her personal twitter account.

Ponder’s call out was due to misogynistic and offensive comments made by Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy on their popular podcast, Pardon My Take.

“I can simultaneously admit my own flaws & failings & say yes, I am disappointed that we are promoting a company name that still maintains support for horrific personal attacks against multiple women within ESPN,” said Ponder in one of her tweets.

In a released statement, ESPN President John Skipper stated, “While we had approval on the content of the show, I erred in assuming we could distance our efforts from the Barstool site and its content.”

Portnoy addressed the controversy on a video featured on the site saying, “The executives there were put in a box” in regards to Ponder’s tweets. Citing that a mini uprising occurred and that 95% of ESPN employees enjoy the Barstool brand.

The debut episode of Barstool Van Talk aired on ESPN2, last Tuesday at 1 a.m. ET. The show was hosted by Barstool personalities, Dan Katz, otherwise known as “Big Cat” and PFT commentator.

The Pardon My Take twitter account also released a statement, “We had a great time working on the show and were extremely excited about the future.”

Portnoy hinted in the released video that Barstool Sports Van could continue elsewhere in the future.