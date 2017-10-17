Women’s Volleyball Defeats Rockford on Senior Day

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Women’s Volleyball team captured its 4th win of the season this past Saturday after defeating Rockford University in three sets (25-19. 25-11, 25-17). The win moved the Eagles to 4-17 on the season and also moved them within one win of the .500 mark in the NACC with a record of 3-4.

Leading the way for the Eagles was Outside Hitter Lauren Wieber who had 13 kills on the night and a .323 kill percentage. The 13 kills added to Wieber’s season total of 176 which leads the Eagles.

Junior Libero Kristina Billie led the Eagles with 15 digs. Billie has averaged an impressive 4.65 digs per set to this point in the season.

The Eagles win also came on Senior day which made the win extra sweet for the Seniors, Outside Hitter Emily Chitwood and Defensive Specialist Vanessa Possidoni.

“The past four years have flown by. I’ve grown so much as a player and put so much time and effort into the sport it’s hard to believe that my time here is almost done,” said Chitwood when asked about her time her at Benedictine, “Though I’m sad to be leaving the Benedictine Volleyball team I wish the girls best of luck next year.”

The Eagles will return to action on October 20th when they travel to Milwaukee to take on Milwaukee School of Engineering.