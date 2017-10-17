Fempower Hosts Clothesline Project for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Jennifer Flores

Staff Writer

The Fempower Club found a way to bring attention to Domestic Violence Awareness Month when they held their clothesline project this Tuesday in the BenUnion Underground. The project consisted of participants decorating T-shirts with empowering messages relating to domestic violence and assault .

This is the second year that the project has taken place. The T-shirts that were decorated during the event will be displayed in the Kindlon atrium for members of the Benedictine community to see.

“We want to bring awareness to the fact that it’s not necessarily the clothes that brings about domestic violence or it doesn’t just happen to woman,” said Simren Singh, Event Coordinator for Fempower, “Basically we’re just trying to break misconceptions and take a stand about against the violence.”

According to a 2010 Report from the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey conducted by the CDC “1 in 5 women and 1 in 71 men in the United States has been raped in their lifetime.” Also, domestic violence is a lot more prevalent that it may appear as according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics during the 10 year period of 2003-2012, “domestic violence accounted for 21% of all violent victimizations”.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship or has been part of an assault, there are various counseling centers and resource that can help.