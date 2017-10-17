Ed Sheeran May Not Perform Upcoming Concerts

Claudia Rojas

Staff Writer

Ed Sheeran was on a break earlier this week from his Divide tour that’s supporting his third popular album, Divide. Sheeran posted a picture on his Instagram page stating that he was in a bicycle accident on Monday.

“I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x,” said Sheeran under his Instagram photo that shows his right arm in a cast and his left arm in a sling.

According to BBC, Sheeran has a unique style of performing his music at his concerts, which includes Sheeran playing with just his guitar and “a loop pedal to layer up songs like Thinking Out Loud, Sing and Shape of You,” which may be a bit difficult to do if his arms are injured.

Rolling Stone reported that in the accident, Sheeran broke his right arm and was struck by a car while he was riding his bicycle in London. Sheeran was scheduled to resume his tour on October 22nd in Taipei, moving through Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

It seems likely that Sheeran will have to miss at least a few of his shows while his arms heal so that he can continue to perform his concerts the way he prefers to perform them. Sheeran doesn’t like to perform with a backup band during his concerts because he prefers the excitement of the loop pedal, “When you’ve got a band and it’s quite rehearsed, it can get quite monotonous night after night. Whereas with a loop pedal, you’re on edge the whole time because it might go wrong in front of 87,000 people – so it makes it more exciting,” Sheeran stated when he talked with a BBC Music Reporter earlier this year.

Sheeran, it appears, will keep his fans updated about his tour and whether or not he’ll be at his upcoming shows.