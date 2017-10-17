Cubs Inch Past Nationals, Trail Dodgers

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

The Cubs pulled off the incredibly tough task of defeating the Washington Nationals on the Nationals home turf in game five of the National League Division Series last Thursday. After trailing early, the Cubs fought back and found a way to come out on top on their way to a 9-8 victory.

After a chaotic flight, which involved the Cubs flight to LA being diverted because National League Championship Series game one starter Jose Quintana’s wife was ill, the team finally arrived in LA late Friday night.

After three straight loses to the Los Angeles Dodgers to open up the series, the Cubs have dug themselves into a hole that will be difficult to dig themselves out of. The Cubs struggles can largely be chalked up to their bullpen’s struggles and the team’s lack of hitting.

The Cubs bullpen on paper is extremely strong, but during this postseason, it seems as if Wade Davis is the only arm out of the pen that Manager Joe Madden can trust. Even Davis let up a game-winning home run in game four of the NLDS.

The lack of hitting also comes as a scare, but Cubs fans should not panic just yet. The first two games of this series were played against Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw and Starting Pitcher Rich Hill. These two combined for a 30-12 record this season and will not pitch again until later in the seven game series.

The Cubs will have a chance to make up ground in game four as they send one of their best pitchers, Jake Arrieta, to the mound in hopes of salvaging the series.

All stats taken from baseballreference.com