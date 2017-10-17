Black Student Union Hot Topic: ‘Kneel for What?’

Zaakirah Mujid

Staff Writer

This month’s Black Student Union hot topic discussion: kneeling during the national anthem was discussed by students in the Krasa presentation room. The discussion was prompted when San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem during the last NFL season. Kaepernick did this in protest of police brutality and the wrongful treatment of minorities in the United States.

Several students joined in on the discussion. “Why is kneeling during the anthem an issue? Are we protesting the wrong way? Is the backlash more significant just because the black race is involved?” were some of the questions asked during the conversation.

“The flag is disrespected in America, you’re not supposed to wear it on clothing, it should not be painted, should not be stickers on cars”, said Freshman Caroline Grindinger, “We are not picking at the right things.”

The discussion also focused on the football players who kneeled during the homecoming game this year. Backlash surrounded the players because many accused them of “following the trend.” But a current football player spoke during the discussion and said that it was not the case.

“I’ve had personal experience with racism and it’s frustrating. We got confidence from other people doing it and it’s really for a good purpose,” said Junior football player Jonathan Roberts.

The BSU officers closed the discussion by reminding everyone to never be afraid to stand up for what you believe in. BSU members encourage all students to take part in clubs across campus that allow students to stand up for their beliefs.