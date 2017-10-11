Dove Apologizes for Controversial Facebook Ad

Emily Nitti

Staff Writer

On Saturday, the popular beauty brand Dove posted a new body-wash advertisement to their Facebook page. This ad was a sequence showing two women, one white and one African-American. The sequence showed an African-American woman taking off her brown shirt to reveal a white woman in a white shirt underneath.

Dove had immediately taken the ad down from their page once their comments section began to fill with disappointed and offended customers. According to cosmopolitan.com, Dove removed the ad from Facebook and posted on social media saying the ad, “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully.”

Dove also posted another apology to their Twitter page on Monday: “The short video was intended to convey that Dove body wash is for every woman and be a celebration of diversity, but we got it wrong. It did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs, and it should not have happened.”

Although Dove has since taken down the ad, screenshots of the ad have begun to circulate online. Many that have seen the ad quickly picked up on the racist implications that Dove’s body wash can turn an African-American woman into a white woman according to Cosmopolitan.

This is not the first time Dove has been accused of post racially insensitive ads. In 2011, Dove released an ad of three women, two of whom were women of color and the third was a white woman. The women of color were under the “before” category and the white woman was under the “after” category.

Dove is in some hot water and it will take a lot more than soap to wash away their most recent mess.