Black Student Union to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

Zaakirah Mujid

News Writer

October 1st marked the first day of Breast Cancer awareness month and the Black Student Union is showing their support by bringing Benedictine students, staff, and families together.

BSU is partnering with Love Your Melon, Polish Club, and Res Life this weekend for their Breast Cancer Awareness Walk.

The walk will take place this Sunday, October 15 at 11:30 a.m.. The walk will start at Founders club house and will end at the quad. There is no formal sign up. Show up with family and friends wearing pink. Food and refreshments will be provided.

“What we’d like to do with this Breast Cancer walk is to promote and enhance understanding amongst the Benedictine community,” said Senior Co-President Kellen McCullum, “BSU and other related clubs would like to spread awareness of breast cancer treatment and research,”

Breast cancer awareness month is dedicated towards increasing awareness of the disease and aid in gaining funds for research. According to the American Cancer Society, there are more than 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in the US alone and much of the support during this month has allowed for this number to continue to grow. Monetary donations are not the only way to show support for breast cancer awareness.

“I want [students] to feel accomplished, even though you didn’t donate money you still came out and supported, and that’s all you can really ask for,” said Junior Black Student Union event coordinator Jahavan Haye

Anyone can make a difference by showing up to local events, several which are being held on the Benedictine campus all month long.