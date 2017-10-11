Benedictine University President Re-Appointed

Jennifer Flores

Staff Writer

Benedictine University President Michael S. Brophy has been reappointed as President through 2022. The board of trustees recently approved the reappointment of President Brophy because of his major impact to the University’s campus.

“It’s been my honor to serve Benedictine during this formative time in the University’s history. We are truly fulfilling the Benedictine hallmarks in all we do,” said Brophy.

President Brophy has implemented the academic plan, BenU2020. The plan sets various goals for the campus to have completed by 2020. His focus for the plan was to increase recruitment efforts and better retention rates for the University according to a press release by the University.

Major impacts include improvements to the Krasa Center and creating BenU Underground. There has also been construction to a new resident hall on the Arizona Campus along with future plans to renovate Scholl Hall on the Lisle campus.

Under Brophy’s administration, the athletics teams have improved as well. The women’s softball and men’s basketball team have each made an NCAA playoff appearance during the president’s tenure. The men’s basketball even made history by reaching the Division III championship game. The men’s track and field team also placed in the national championships during the last school year.

The story contained an error and has been updated.