Jim Carrey Recounts Experience with Tommy Lee Jones

Claudia Rojas

Staff Writer

With the Batman universe coming back in Batman vs. Two-Face this year, Jim Carrey recounts his experience working alongside Tommy Lee Jones in Batman Forever in 1995. Carrey is one the country’s most known and loved comedic actors, with his cartoon-like character both on and off camera. Carrey is widely known for his work in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber and many more memorable films. For anyone who has never met Jim Carrey, one can only imagine what it’s like to work alongside him. Steve Seigh from Joblo imagines it would be like “mental gymnastics” to work next to Carrey’s “always on” personality.

In the film Batman Forever, Carrey plays the Riddler while Jones plays Two-Face. Carrey remembers running into Jones at a restaurant and a waitress told him that Jones was there. According to Joblo, Carrey went over to the corner where Jones was sitting and said, “Hey Tommy, how are you doing?” and Carrey recounts how “…the blood just drained from his face.” When Jones stood up to hug Carrey, he said, “I hate you. I really don’t like you,” and Carrey replied, “What’s the problem?” While pulling up a chair, which he knew was a bad idea, Jones continued, “I cannot sanction your buffoonery.”

Carrey believed the cause of Jones’ hatred towards him was Carrey’s quick rise to stardom, “I was the star and that was the problem,” said Carrey according to Joblo, “He’s a phenomenal actor, though, I still love him.”

One may think it’s interesting to hear Carrey’s reasoning as to why Jones disliked him. It’s been over 20 years, maybe they’ll reconcile soon!