Homecoming Week Kicks Off With a Potato Bar

Jennifer Flores

Staff Writer

Homecoming is right around the corner and Benedictine decided to start the festivities with a potato bar. The potato bar was the first of its kind at the school and managed to start homecoming week on a tasty note.

This event had mashed potatoes with an assortment of toppings for the students to choose from. The event was open for the students to enjoy before and after class. This allowed there to be a short wait for students to get their food.

“We started at 11:00 but now with class getting out, it’s getting busy. I think it was a pretty good success,” said Bernadette Pauls, Co-President of the Programing Board.

This week, Benedictine will welcome back Mission Improvable Tonight. The group is a comedy team the students have seemed to enjoy in the past.

There will also be a tailgating event starting at 10:30 on Saturday to cheer on the Benedictine football team. The Eagles will be facing off against Concordia University-Wisconsin in their game at 1. The Homecoming Dance will be held at the Maggiano’s Little Italy in Naperville this at 7:30 on Saturday night.

“[I] love the dance it’s always a lot of fun,” said Pauls, “It’s just a nice time and being at Maggiano’s!”