Benedictine Holds Garba for Hindu Fall Festival Celebration

Zaakirah Mujid

Staff Writer

A night celebration held on Benedictine’s campus this past Saturday brought students and families together to celebrate the last night of Navaratri. Navaratri is an Indian fall festival celebration of worship and dance that spans over nine days. The event was sponsored by the Hindu Student Association to showcase their culture.

“[Navaratri is] a celebration of the Goddess Durga Mata and women as well,” said Aditya Kapoor, President of Hindu Student Association.

This festival is an important time of the year for Hindus. The celebrations began September 21 and ended September 30. Everyday gives an opportunity to dance around the Goddess Durga Mata as a form of respect.

“There is a certain matter in which we dance with sticks in different rhythms,” said Senior Aketa Desai.

Holding a night for this celebration gave students a chance to celebrate this holiday with other students from campus. The celebration consisted of traditional dance, music, and clothing. Students and their families gathered to perform around the goddess, while talking and dancing with each other.

“There is a sense of community, it’s so nice to walk in and see something from home, even if you are not Hindi, it is offered to everyone to have fun,” said Sophomore Ramya Surabhi.

Navratri is celebrated in March/April as Chaitra Navratri and in September/October as Sharad Navratri.