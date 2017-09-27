Kingsman: The Golden Circle Takes Over the Weekend

Claudia Rojas

Staff Writer

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the sequel to the popular film, Kingsman: The Secret Service, has officially knocked the hit horror film, IT, out of first place in the box office this past weekend. Opening Friday and calculating through Sunday, Kingsman has earned approximately $39 million, according to The Washington Post.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, this film takes all of the James Bond movies and wraps them in a comedic, silly wrapping paper, presenting viewers with exciting and creative fighting scenes, racy sexual content and powerful performances. The original film, Kingsman: The Secret Service, in its opening weekend, earned $36 million, showing that its sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, has made some improvement with its $39 million in its opening weekend as well while playing in 4,003 theatres worldwide.

The main character, Eggsy, and his band of elite agents from the UK-based Kingsman and U.S.-based Statesman, take on a mission to save the world when the bubbly villain, Poppy, holds the world hostage, only agreeing to let it go if her demands are fulfilled. This film has a few surprising stars such as, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry and Channing Tatum.

Audience members should see the original first for the sequel to make sense there are a few Easter eggs thrown in that viewers will appreciate more if they have seen the original!