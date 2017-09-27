BenU screens 13 Reasons Why with Panel Discussion

Zaakirah Mujid

News Writer

The first episode of the Netflix original series, 13 Reasons Why, shown Tuesday night in Goodwin Hall Auditorium brought students together to talk signs of suicidal peers and prevention. A four person panel discussion, comprised of psychologists and social workers, followed the showing of the Netflix hit.

The show tells the story of a teenage girl named Hannah Baker and follows the events that eventually lead her to commit suicide. It’s a cautionary tale that faces an issue that many people have trouble talking about. It sparked a nation-wide discussion, getting people of all ages to seek help.

“I believe it was good they showed 13 Reasons Why because it will make people here at BenU feel more comfortable going to the Counseling Center and talking about their feelings,” said Junior Jafar Muhammad.

The panel discussion led to a revelation that there is a suicide awareness prevention program in its early stages. The program would run past the times of the Counseling Center and it would allow staff here at Benedictine University to be a part of the prevention process. There are not many details and there is no official launch date, but the program would be an addition to the university’s effort to help students through tough times.

“When something happens, the school and staff need to know an appropriate way to respond to the situation…past the Counseling Center hours,” said Marco Reyes, an intern at Benedictine’s Counseling Office who is working on the program.

The event was sponsored by the Counseling Center and Residence Life. The Counseling Center is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m in Krasa 112. Students can make an appointment by calling (630) 829- 1800.