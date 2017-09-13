Women’s Soccer Drops Fifth Straight

Kyle Bock

The Benedictine Women’s soccer team dropped its 5th straight game with a 3-2 overtime loss to Beloit this past Sunday.

Beloit opened the scoring at the 17-minute mark and that would be the only scoring for either team in the first half, though the Benedictine team had opportunities. Benedictine would fire 14 shots at the Beloit keeper who shut down the Eagles offense for the first half.

Benedictine immediately started the second half with a bang when Stephanie Nichols put the Eagles on the board with a goal in the very first minute of the half. The game remained tied until the 76th minute.

At the 76th minute mark, the Eagles took the lead on a goal from Sabie Ramirez, but that would be the last bright spot for the Eagles. Beloit tied the game in the final two minutes and sent the game into overtime.

It only took Beloit seven minutes to take the lead and win the game scoring a goal in the 97th minute. The Eagles out shot Beloit 29-13 on the game, but lost on the scoreboard 3-2. The loss dropped the Eagles to 0-5 on the season.