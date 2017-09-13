The Most Anticipated Beauty Line Is Finally Here

Jacqueline Gorr

Scene Editor

A year ago, Rihanna announced that she was going to come out with a beauty line and it has now finally arrived. Fenty Beauty is here! Since the makeup industry is so popular right now, beauty bloggers couldn’t wait for this line to come out. It launched Friday, September 8, 2017 on Sephora.com and fentybeauty.com.

Before the worldwide launch of the singer’s line, she hosted a release party in New York City. Rihanna dazzled in a yellow crop top and a big yellow skirt with a high slit. Her hair was slicked back and wore shoes that went above the knee. She walked the red carpet and stopped have many interviews with the media.

According to the singer she, “wanted things that girls with all skin tones would fall in love with.”

During the release party, she introduced the product with film of her wearing the products. There were screens all around the room and all of sudden they lifted up and all the products were laid out behind. All of the guest were able to test the products out and see how they wear on the face.

The products that the singer came out with are primer, foundation, highlighter, lip gloss and brushes. One of the popular items from her line is the Pro Filt’r soft matte foundation. Its sweat and humidity proof and comes in 40 different shades.

The singer exclaims, “I didn’t care how long it took, I was going to make sure that we covered most skin tones. Diversity and inclusivity are important to the brand. I hope that fans, makeup lovers, and makeup artists feel that.”

This product retails for 34 dollars. Highlight is a big trend these days in the makeup industry so she also released powder and stick highlighters. The powder is shimmery and has a lot of pigment. The brand came out with 30 stick highlighters and 20 are matte that are used for contour and highlight and ten are shimmery used for highlight. To complete the application process for both of these products, you need told.

The singer came out with brushes and a sponge to apply foundation, highlight and blot to set the face. Lastly, she came out with lip glosses that will complete your look. The prices for these products are not cheap, but for a luxury brand the price is average.