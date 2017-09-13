Benedictine University Remembers 9/11

Logan Hanson

Editor-In-Chief

Benedictine University remembered those men and women who lost their lives or their loved ones in the tragic events of 9/11 with a remembrance in the main quad outside of Goodwin Hall on Monday. The event, which was organized by the College Republicans and Democrats along with the Student Senate, started with a community flag posting in the quad and followed by a vigil to honor those whose lives were affected by the tragedy.

“I want to thank everyone for being able to do something that is so phenomenal in remembering those who were impacted by this tragedy,” College Republicans member Ramond King said, “It is unfortunate, but we are fortunate enough to have the patriotism to give them the respects that they deserve.”

Hundreds of small flags were posted in the quad in the shapes of a nine and two ones on one side and rows of flags on the other side. The flags were donated by the Young Americans Foundation to Benedictine University so that they could remember those lost or affected by the events of 9/11.

“Every year we have gradually brought closer to campus and we have tried to make it more inclusive,” College Democrats Secretary Ashley Hernandez said, “This year we were fortunate to have it on a Monday, so we decided to have it campus-wide having anyone help us place the flags and have a vigil with a lighted pathway later.”

Many students came out to help post the flags and show their support and give remembrance.

“I heard about it when they had their table posted out in the quad the week before,” Senior Jacob Tarlow said, “I thought it was something I needed to do to help show my support for them and to honor those who were affected.”

“By putting the flags down as a community we all get a sense of this is real,” Hernandez said, “This affects us all…we need to stand together and be united.”