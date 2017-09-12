White Sox Gearing Up For the Future

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

The 2017 Chicago White Sox season is coming to a close in the next few weeks and by a quick peek at the American League Central standings, White Sox fans might look at this season as a complete failure. That statement could not be any farther from the truth.

After many trades throughout the season, starting with the trade of ace pitcher Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox, the White Sox have accomplished a complete makeover of their farm system. At the start of the season, the White Sox had the 23rd ranked farm system in all of baseball according to Bleacher Report. In the final month of the 2017 season, the Sox have the jumped all the way to the number one ranked farm system in all of baseball.

Adding key prospects such as Eloy Jimenez, Lucas Giolito, Tyler Kopech, and Yoan Moncada will pave the way to the Southsider’s future success. We are already seeing the effects of this newly bolstered farm system with Moncada’s play since being called up to the big-league squad earlier this season.

Though Moncada has struggled with his batting average in his first month in the Majors, he has shown the promise to be an All-Star Second Baseman. Moncada is the number one prospect in all of baseball and his stats currently line up with perennial MVP candidate Mike Trout’s month in the league.

The emergence of Third Baseman Matt Davidson and the solid play of Shortstop Tim Anderson has also been a nice surprise for Sox fans this season. Add the always consistent Jose Abreu, and All-Star Outfielder Avisail Garcia into the mix and the White Sox have a team that may be ready to contend within the next few seasons.