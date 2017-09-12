IT Floats into Theaters

Emily Nitti

Scene Writer

It has been 27 years, and IT is awake. The newly adapted film of Stephen King’s 1986 horror novel, IT. The film brought in a gross revenue of over $100 million opening weekend.

The film was directed by Andy Muschietti, who also directed 2013 horror film Mama. The film’s screenplay writers were Chase Palmer and Cary Fukunaga. Bill Skarsgård plays the lead role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown or simply, It. The film also has an amazing child actor cast, Jackson Robert Scott as Georgie Denbrough, Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom, Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh, Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier and Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon among others.

The film received an 8.1/10 rating from IMDB and an overall rating of 87% from Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the critic consensus was “Well-attached and fiendishly frightening with an emotionally affecting story as its core, It amplifies the horror in Stephen King’s classic story without losing touch with its heart.”

According to IMDB, Stephen King was given an initial screening of the film. King had claimed the film exceeded his expectations, and that the producers had done a, “wonderful job.”

The film had started out as a record breaker once the first trailer surfaced.

According to IMDB, “The film’s first teaser trailer generated 197 million views globally within 24 hours of its release, breaking the record that was set by The Fate of the Furious (2017) at 139 million views.”

It is clear to say that IT is back and scarier than before, just don’t go following your paper boat down the sewer drains and you should be ok!