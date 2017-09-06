Trump DACA Decision Affects Everyone Including BenU

Logan Hanson

Editor-In-Chief

President Donald Trump made a controversial decision last night when he ordered to end a program protecting undocumented youth immigrants from deportation. The program, created by the Obama administration, is called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and has been in effect for the past five years.

With his announcement, officials say that more than 800,000 immigrants who entered the country illegally as children will become eligible for deportation according to the New York Times. Trump has also granted Congress a grace period of six months before he begins slowly getting rid of the programs protections.

In a tweet by the President, he states, “I look forward to working w/ D’s + R’s [Democrats and Republicans] in Congress to address immigration reform in a way that puts hardworking citizens of our country 1st.”

With all aspects of social life of American citizens affected, many institutions have quickly responded to the news. Benedictine University released their to President Trump’s decision shortly after the decision was made.

“As written in The Ten Hallmarks of Benedictine Education, we are guided to extend hospitality to every member of the educational community, and especially to those new and/or coming from other traditions,” University President Michael Brophy said in an email released to students and staff, “Our University will continue to be a welcoming place for all students, regardless of immigration status. We join with Catholic leaders and university presidents to urge Congress, as they examine the implications of today’s DACA rescindment, to implement protections for immigrant students so that they may pursue education and a life within the United States.”

Regardless of the decision by the President, Benedictine University will continue to provide for all students and follow their Catholic roots.