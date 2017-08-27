Softball Season Recap

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Eagles softball team had yet another successful season finishing with a 34-13 record, and brought home their second straight NACC Championship. The Eagles would fall to the University of Wisconsin La-Cross in the Regional stage, but it was still a successful season for the Eagles.

The Eagles were led by the two way All-American standout player Holly Haberkorn. Not only was Haberkorn a threat at the plate for the Eagles, but she was also their ace pitcher on the mound. Haberkorn amassed a 23-6 overall record on the mound with a 2.02 ERA. At the plate, Haberkorn hit for a .416 average with seven home runs and 46 RBIs. To top it all off, Haberkorn was also named the NACC Women of the Year, which recognized the best all-around athlete for the NACC conference in all sports.

Other key players for the Eagles during the season were Infielder Courtney Grasz and Outfielder Angie Malsack. Grasz led the entire NACC in home runs with eight, while Malsack led the entire conference in stolen bases with 22.

The Eagles also had two freshman who were placed on the NACC All-Freshman Team. Pitcher Nicole Parney compiled a 9-4 record on the season, and had a 2.54 ERA. On the offensive front, Emily Moore hit .304 for the Eagles and finished the season with 20 RBIs.

With Haberkorn graduating after the season, the Eagles have built a very solid young core of players who will help the team compete in the upcoming seasons and will help continue the Benedictine softball team’s winning tradition.