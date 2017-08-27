Football Season Preview

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

Summer break has come to an end, students have returned to campus and fall is upon us. That can only mean one thing: the Benedictine football season is ready to begin.

Eagles football returns on September 2nd when they open their season against the sixth nationally ranked Wheaton College at the Lisle Sports Complex. Benedictine will look to improve on their 6-4 record from last season and they have the key pieces in place to do so.

Standout Senior Quarterback Ryan Sample returns to lead the Eagle’s high-powered offense for the 2017 season. Last season, Sample threw for 29 touchdowns on the season and totaled 3,299 yards

through the air. Also returning on the offensive side of the ball is running back Derrick Miles. Miles averaged five yards per carry last season and led the Eagles in rushing yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles will be led by All-Conference Senior Defensive Tackle Danny Drummond and team captain Linebacker Victor Johnson. The two combined for 135 tackles last season and were key contributors for a strong Eagles defense.

Head Coach Josiah Sears returns for his second season as head coach for the Eagles and looks to lead the Eagles to a conference championship and a playoff bid this season. Looking forward to the Eagles schedule, the key standout games are the season opener against Wheaton College, the November 6th match-up against Wisconsin Lutheran University and the November 11th match-up against rival Aurora University. The final two games are both against conference foes, and will play a huge role in the Eagles playoff hopes.