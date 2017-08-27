Benedictine University Mourns the Loss of Donna Gray

Logan Hanson

Editor-In-Chief

The Candor is saddened to report the passing of Associate Provost for Academic Affairs, Dr. Donna Gray on July 5th at Edward Hospital in Naperville. The 67-year old Gray had suffered a heart attack before she was rushed to the hospital where she passed later in the afternoon. Gray had accepted the position at Benedictine University earlier in the year and had started working at the University on July 1st.

“I was fortunate to spend time with her daughter [at the hospital], who were understandably in shock and disbelief as they shared with me Donna’s excitement in joining the Benedictine community,” said Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs James Payne, “Given her wealth of experience and down to Earth demeanor I was looking forward to working with Donna…she certainly embraced the Benedictine mission and would have been an asset to the university community”

Gray was formerly employed by Career Education Corporation in Chicago as well as the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. Her funeral was held on Wednesday, July 12th at Yurs Funeral Home in Geneva, Illinois.

“Our prayers are with Dr. Gray’s family after this tragic event,” said University President Michael Brophy, “This was very sad.”

Dr. Gray is survived by her twin daughters Janet and Susan and her father John Gibbon.