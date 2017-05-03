The Benny Awards

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Athletic Department is hosting their annual Benny Award ceremony this Sunday in the Goodwin Hall Auditorium. The ceremony celebrates the Benedictine athletic year and awards top members of the school’s athletic community.

“I feel honored getting nominated,” said Junior Fan of the Year Nominee Donnie Rollins, “It shows that sports are about more than just the team. It’s about the surrounding people who make the team better.”

There are ten different awards that will be given out throughout the night including male athlete of the year, female athlete of the year and newcomer of the year and members of all of the school’s sports teams will be represented. The full list of nominees can be found on the Benedictine athletics website, Benueagles.com.

“it’s always nice to come together as an athletic department to celebrate the successes of other athletes & our seasons as a whole,” said Sophomore Female Athlete of the Year Nominee Kristina Billie, “Fingers crossed that I win but it’s just as exciting to be nominated as well as winning.”

Most nominees are excited for the event and happy for the nomination, but some admittedly will take the loss harder than others.

“If I don’t win…I will promptly transfer schools and no one will see me ever again,” said Rollins.

The event will begin at 7:30 in the Goodwin Hall Auditorium on Sunday night with a small snack table before the award show begins at 8.