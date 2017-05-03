Fyre Festival in Flames

Claudia Rojas

Staff Writer

Would you like to party on an Exclusive island once owned by Pablo Escobar? Party with famous models on a huge yacht? Or maybe see Blink-182 live in concert? If this sounds like a good time to you, don’t go to Fyre Festival because you won’t get any of those things.

Fyre Festival was a music festival that was supposed to take place in the Bahamas last Thursday with promises of living in first-class luxury while also partying and jamming out to music by all-star performers including Blink-182 for a whole weekend.

The festival was being promoted by Instagram celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner, according to The New York Times. The Fyre Fest was to be like a V.I.P. experience and charging like one as well.

The New York Times also reported that ticket packages started around $1,200, “topping six figures with extras.”

When guests arrived on the island of Great Exuma, ready to experience the luxurious Fyre Festival, they quickly learned that Fyre was anything but that; instead, attendees walked into the world of dirt fields, folding chairs and disaster relief tents.

“Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests.” Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur, Billy McFarland, creators of the Fyre Festival, said in a statement according to The New York Times.

Blink-182 posted on their social media that they were canceling their performance at Fyre because they are, “…not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans.”

The Fyre attendees were forced to sleep on soggy beds from the storm the night before, also enduring no security, no electricity, and scarcely distributed cold cheese sandwiches. Many people also had their luggage and beds stolen right out of their tents, Shivi Kumar, a Fyre attendee, reported to The New York Times.

Another Fyre attendee, Lamaan Gallal, posted a video on her Twitter account showing airport security chaining the room’s door shut, locking in other Fyre attendees and herself inside of a small waiting room with no air, water, or food, Alternative Press reported from the attendee’s Twitter account.

Their flights back home were canceled, leaving the attendees stranded in the Bahamas with no money due to the festival being promoted as “cashless”, encouraging the attendees to load funds onto their Fyre wristbands, as reported by CNN.

Many people claim that anything that could’ve possibly went wrong at Fyre, indeed went wrong at Fyre.

Ja Rule and Billy McFarland are currently facing a “…$100 million class-action lawsuit on behalf of attendee Daniel Jung…” CNN reported. This federal lawsuit is being filed in California, accusing the creators of “fraud and breach of contract.”

Ja Rule posted on his social media about the disastrous events, “…I’m heartbroken at this moment because my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM…I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT…but I’m taking responsibility…”

The Fyre Fest website states that the attendees will be “refunded in full.” For everything they have been through.