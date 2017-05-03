BSU 2017 “I AM ART” Fashion Show

Lina Zhu

Staff Writer

Benedictine Back student Union (BSU) kicked off their 2017 “I AM ART” fashion show on April 30 on Goodwin Hall’s first floor complete with a live runway stage, two spotlights, and a 34×24 foot video wall.

The fashion this year basically showed the timeline of clothing, from the 17th century to current and traditional African clothing, to modern fashion. The audience got to see the African body art, how to wrap hair with the food bowl on the top of the head and so on.

The fashion show began with the traditional African dancing and clothing, along with the shoe shows, Denim and casual dress. The second part of the show focused on showing the formal outfit and the clothing design of different clothing designers from places all over the world from England to Chicago.

“I think you learn more about the African culture through the fashion. For example, the traditional dancing and clothing at the beginning, which I had never seen before,” said Jas Bain, a junior at Benedictine.

One of the creative promotions of the fashion show this year was the highlight of the diverse cultures. Not only was the African American fashion shown, but this year also reflected more of the fashion elements from different cultures.

“I have participants from different races such as Hispanics, Indians, and Muslims to make sure and show the importance of diversity, it’s not just us,” stated Destiny Westly, the director of the “I AM ART” fashion show.

“The clothing is not what’s important. The important part is how clothing brings people together. The fashion show brings cultures together, especially under the age now where society tends to turn away from the social issues we have today,” explained Alejandro Sanchez.

The fashion show is not only a platform to show the creativity of Africa American community, but also, more significantly, to show and prove the incredible job that different groups of communities can create when they come together.