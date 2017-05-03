A Note from the Editor in Chief

Marissa Perez

Editor in Chief

Hello everyone. I would like to thank you all for such a great last year here at Benedictine University. I have been here for the past four years, and it is with mixed emotions to announce that this will be my last contribution to our university’s newspaper.

I would like to congratulate my fellow class of 2017 colleagues on a job well done. We made it guys. This university has helped shape us into the young adults we are today. We will not only be taking home diplomas, but the memories we shared with one another. We have crossed paths with so many people here, some who may be sticking with us for the rest of our lives.

Thank you to my editors and writers for helping me make The Candor a success this year; for a leader is only as good and productive as the team she is given to work with. Thank you to Professor Birks, Associate Professor of the Communication Arts Department, and our moderator, for giving us the encouragement we all needed to become the journalists we are today. Thank you to Professor Seely, Department Chair of the Communication Arts Department, for being a great academic advisor.

A special thank you to Jean White, for being the best boss I could ever ask for and to all the Lownik faculty for making the last four years of work enjoyable; I will miss seeing you all on a daily basis.

Thank you to Lynne Schrott, and all the faculty members at the ACE center for encouraging me to pursue my dreams and for the help that guided me to the finish line. Thank you to all the faculty at Benedictine for working hard to get us to this point of our academic careers.

And last, but certainly not least, thank you to my family and friends for helping me see my true potential and for being my support system; I don’t know what I would do without you guys.

To all returning students, I wish you the best of luck in your studies and hope that you all finish off strong; enjoy and cherish your time here while you can, I promise that the next few years will fly by.

I will end this note with one of my favorite quotes by A.A. Milne, the author of Winnie the Pooh. He states, “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

Good luck on finals everyone.