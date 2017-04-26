Women’s Lacrosse Victorious on Senior Day

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Women’s Lacrosse team defeated Wartburg 9-8 Saturday morning at the Lisle Sports Complex. The win gave the team a Senior Day victory and gave them seven wins on the season matching a single-season school record in wins.

The game started off slowly for the Eagles defense as they gave up back to back goals early in the first half. A goal by Senior Midfielder Becca Gullett brought the Eagles within a goal, but quick offense by Wartburg extended the lead to 4-1. The Eagles could not stop Wartburg in the first half giving up six goals and trailing at the half 6-3.

The Eagles offense was much more explosive in the second half. After giving up an early goal, the Eagles put together five consecutive goals and took the 8-7 lead. The scoring started on an unassisted goal by Freshman Midfielder Lexie Orr with just over 26 minutes left in the game. Gullett set up Sophomore Attack Madison Horan on the go ahead goal with over 10 minutes left. After Wartburg matched late in the game, Horan made the game-winning goal with just eleven seconds left in regulation to give the Eagles the victory.

“We went out on the field knowing it would be our last time with our four seniors and we really played together as a team the second half,” said Junior Midfield Jasmine Moreno, “Came back a few goals to take the win and it was the best feeling ever.”

The Eagles next game will be on the road when they take on Concordia University Chicago on Friday at 5:45.