The Bachelor’s Chris Soules in Jail for Allegedly Leaving the Scene of Deadly Car Crash

Emily Nitti

Staff Writer

Bachelor alum Chris Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. on Tuesday after a deadly car crash in Buchanan County, Iowa.

The 35 year old Soules is still in custody and has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident that left one person dead. Soules was not charged with driving under the influence. Soules’ bail has been set at $10,000 and that he has retained an attorney according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not released further information on the accident. According to KWWL.com, a pickup truck and a tractor were involved in the crash, with both vehicles heading south. The truck collided into the rear of the tractor, sending both vehicles into roadside ditches officers said.

TMZ reports that Soules, who is from Arlington, Iowa, was driving the pickup truck. The driver of the tractor reportedly was taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Soules starred on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015. His final pick, Whitney Bischoff, broke off their engagement in May 2015.