Spring Ball Brings Together Students to Have a Good Time

Jessica Buettner

Staff Writer

Each semester, the Programming Board hosts a dance for the students to enjoy; the Homecoming dance in the fall and Spring Ball in the spring. Spring Ball took place this past weekend at the LondonHouse Hotel ballroom in downtown. The dance has become popular with the students because they really do enjoy themselves every year.

Faryal Mushtaq, a senior at Benedictine, states that this was a nice event to attend before she graduates in May.

“I didn’t want to miss out on a fun event before my time at Benedictine ends in a few weeks. I loved getting the chance to dance the night away with some of my classmates that are graduating with me,” explained Mushtaq.

Not only did the Spring Ball include a DJ that played some awesome music for the attendees to dance to, but there was also a three-course meal included in the ticket price.

“The dinner was very delicious, especially the main course. The chicken was delectable and the cake that we had for dessert was very sweet and lovely to enjoy,” described freshman, Monica Wedemann.

Then, when everyone was finished with their meals, it was time to hit the dance floor. The DJ played a large variety of songs that included classics such as “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls and the “Cha-Cha Slide” to modern favorites such as the “Whip/Nae-Nae” and “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran.

Katie Buell, the advisor that helps out with the programming board, allowed the students to send in suggestions for songs to the DJ.

If, by chance, you missed this dance, don’t worry, there is a dance that is held every semester so there are going to be more opportunities to attend these events.

“I would encourage everyone to attend Homecoming and Spring Ball,” Mushtaq commented. “It’s all a part of the college experience of being a college student and even more worth it if you missed out on attending dances in high school.”

“I would say that people need to definitely go to these dances,” said Wedemann. “The dance and food was amazing so it is something to look forward to every year!”

So, make sure if you missed out on Spring Ball, that you don’t make the same mistake for the Homecoming dance in the fall!